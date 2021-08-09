Virginia Beach health experts urge those who skipped second vaccine dose to take the shot

FILE – In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As the COVID-19 numbers rise, health experts are urging those who missed their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine to get take the shot.

According to information shared by the CDC with CNN, about one in 10 or about 15 million people missed their second dose. The largest group to skip is now the largest growing group being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Adults under age 30 were most likely to have skipped the second dose. While the CDC reports hospitalizations are going up in all age groups — the largest increase they say is among those ages 18 to 49.

“Completing the two-dose series gives you over 90% protection from getting seriously ill or getting hospitalized,” Laurie Shaw, nurse manager with the Virginia Beach Health Department, told WAVY.

Shaw said while we are seeing breakthrough cases that are fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, those people are still better off.

“It’s 99% of the people that are being hospitalized and have serious illness are the ones that have no vaccine or just one shot,” she said.

Recent studies have shown that vaccines are about 88% effective against the Delta variant after two doses, compared with 33% after one dose.

It’s recommended to get the second dose about three weeks after a person gets the first shot but if it’s been longer, Shaw told us it’s not too late.

“There is no maximum interval. People can get their doses at any point in their series. The idea is to get it,” Shaw said.

You do not have to get your second shot at the same place you got your first. You can take your vaccination card to any drug store or clinic that’s offering vaccines.