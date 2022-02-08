Virginia Beach church to host free COVID-19, flu vaccination clinics Wednesday

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. The Air Force became the second military service to approve religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, granting requests from nine airmen to avoid the shots, officials said Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​​A Virginia Beach church is hosting vaccination clinics.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church, 5549 Indian River Road.

All vaccines will be available including boosters. Ages 5-17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

No appointment is needed for the flu vaccine.

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted. Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.