Virginia Beach church hosting COVID-19, flu vaccine clinics Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic at a local church.
The vaccination clinics are set for Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10:00 a.m. – noon at Kingdom Cathedral which is located at 3820 Stoneshore Road.
All vaccines will be available including boosters. Ages 5-17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.
Appointments for Saturday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.
