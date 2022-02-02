Virginia Beach church hosting COVID-19, flu vaccine clinics Saturday

A nurse administers a pediatric dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a girl at a L.A. Care Health Plan vaccination clinic at Los Angeles Mission College in the Sylmar neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2022. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic at a local church.

The vaccination clinics are set for Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10:00 a.m. – noon at Kingdom Cathedral which is located at 3820 Stoneshore Road.

All vaccines will be available including boosters. Ages 5-17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

Appointments for Saturday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time: