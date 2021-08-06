Virginia August 6 COVID-19 update: 1,845 new cases, hospitalizations jump again to 724 patients

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday along with another jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations are up more than threefold from 4 weeks ago, to 724 total current patients.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,845 , 704,664 total), 1,469 per day

, 704,664 total), New deaths ( +12, 11,558 total), 4 per day

11,558 total), Current hospitalizations (+56 patients, 724 total currently), up more than threefold compared to 4 weeks ago

Test positivity: 7.1%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,520,469

percent of population with at least one dose: 61% (5,206,893 people overall)

percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 73%

percent of population fully vaccinated: 54.4% (4,642,482 people overall)

percent of adults fully vaccinated: 65.4%

Virginia also reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday. Deaths are still well below previous levels at about 4 per day, but could see a jump due to recent infections in unvaccinated people. Virus levels in your community currently are likely higher than reported numbers due to lag.

VDH data for cases by vaccination status shows new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are overwhelmingly in unvaccinated people.

Local test positivity: 11.4% on average

Chesapeake – 13.2%

Eastern Shore – 10.7%

Hampton – 11.1%

Norfolk – 11%

Peninsula – 10.5%

Portsmouth – 12.8%

Virginia Beach – 9.8%

Western Tidewater – 11.9%

For individual case counts and other figures for your city/town/county, click here.

Any coronavirus data/coverage you’d like to see added to our daily reports? Email brian.reese@wavy.com. For more information on Virginia data, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.