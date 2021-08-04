Virginia August 4 COVID-19 update: 1,717 cases reported, test positivity up to 6.5% statewide, 10.6% in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,717 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as its key metrics continue to trend up.

Hospitalizations rose again by another patients, up to 667 total. The Virginia Department of Health also reported 5 new deaths. Deaths have been trending down and are way down compared to earlier in the pandemic before widespread vaccinations, but could trend back up due to the sheer numbers of cases in unvaccinated people.

In the past month, about 98% of new cases are in unvaccinated people, with all but one of the new deaths (23) among the unvaccinated, VDH data shows.

Virginia does not break down cases, deaths and hospitalizations between vaccinated and unvaccinated for specific cities and counties, but does for regions. The Eastern region, which includes Hampton Roads, shows 0 breakthrough hospitalizations and 0 breakthrough deaths in the past month.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,717, 701,059 total), 1,279 per day

701,059 total), 1,279 per day New deaths ( +5, 11,541 total), 2.7 per day

11,541 total), 2.7 per day Current hospitalizations ( +25 patients , 667 total currently)

, 667 total currently) Test positivity: 6.5%, rising steeply

Vaccine doses administered: 9,486,377 percent of population with at least one dose: 60.7% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 72.7% percent of population fully vaccinated: 54.2% (4,629,762 people) percent of adults fully vaccinated: 65.3%



Local cases (this section will be updated, click here to look at stats for your area)

Accomack: 2,952 cases, 220 hospitalized 46 deaths (+7 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 22,050 cases, 1.076 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+64 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,164 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 2,444 cases, 70 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+18 cases)

Hampton: 11,095 cases, 478 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+17 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,296 cases, 159 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized )

James City County: 4,838 cases, 186 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 617 cases, 24 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 14,862 cases, 558 hospitalized, 242 deaths (+50 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,551 cases, 1,087 hospitalized, 274 deaths (+48 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 815 cases, 83 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 925 cases, 29 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,458 cases, 716 hospitalized, 205 deaths (+14 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,011 cases, 60 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized )

Suffolk: 8,257 cases, 496 hospitalized, 193 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 37,693 cases, 1,789 hospitalized, 421 deaths (+88 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 788 cases, 32 hospitalized, 14 deaths (no changes)

York: 3,971 cases, 102 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+12 cases)

Local test positivity: 10.6% on average

Chesapeake – 11.5%

Eastern Shore – 13.3%

Hampton – 9.9%

Norfolk – 10%

Peninsula – 9.4%

Portsmouth – 11.2%

Virginia Beach – 9.3%

Western Tidewater – 10.9%

Any coronavirus data/coverage you’d like to see added to our daily reports? Email brian.reese@wavy.com. For more information on Virginia data, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.