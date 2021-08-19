Virginia August 19 COVID-19 update: 2,764 new cases, 1,289 hospitalized; reported deaths rising

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another 2,764 coronavirus cases and 46 new COVID-19 patients on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,289 currently hospitalized.

342 of those people are in the ICU.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 6 new deaths, and saw its average of daily reported deaths rise to 8 per day. That’s still well below previous levels in the pandemic, but it’s the highest average since late June.

You can view data on demographics, cases by vaccination status and vaccine data on VDH’s website. Nearly all cases, hospitalizations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows.

Virginia is still doing relatively well compared to other states, especially those in the Gulf of Mexico area. To view how the commonwealth is faring compared to other states, click here.

State metrics

New cases (+2,764, 731,287 total), 2,247 per day on average and rising

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 26.4

New deaths (+6, 11,638 total), 8 per day on average, still steady overall but up slightly recently

Current hospitalizations (+46 patients, 1,289 total currently), now about 6 times as high as this time last month

Test positivity: 8.8%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,720,193, daily vaccinations up slightly recently

Percent of population with at least one dose: 62.5% (5,334,375 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 74.5%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 55.3% (4,723,344 people overall)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 66.4%

Look for local coverage on how nursing homes are responding to President Biden's staff vaccination requirements coming up today from WAVY. We'll also have coverage of Virginia vaccination coordinator Dr. Danny Avula's call Thursday with the press.

Local cases

Accomack: 3,127 cases, 236 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 23,237 cases, 1,101 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+99 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,217 cases, 57 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 2,652 cases, 71 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+10 cases)

Hampton: 11,817 cases, 512 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+70 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,474 cases, 163 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+17 cases)

James City County: 5,195 cases, 198 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+42 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 655 cases, 25 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 15,987 cases, 612 hospitalized, 244 deaths (+105 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 19,558 cases, 1,164 hospitalized, 281 deaths (+82 cases, +10 hospitalized,)

Northampton: 849 cases, 85 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+4 cases)

Poquoson: 968 cases, 29 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,974 cases, 734 hospitalized, 207 deaths (+40 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,045 cases, 63 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 8,746 cases, 517 hospitalized, 196 deaths (+23 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 40,020 cases, 1,977 hospitalized, 426 deaths (+200 cases, +10 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 863 cases, 33 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+5 cases)

York: 4,203 cases, 104 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+12 cases)

Local test positivity: 13.6% on average