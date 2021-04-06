Virginia April 6 COVID-19 update: 1,434 new cases, 41 new deaths; new vaccination center opens in Suffolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,434 new coronavirus cases, 41 new deaths and 60 new current hospitalizations on Tuesday.

Metrics have been mostly steady for about a month now, even going up slightly, but more and more people are being vaccinated for COVID-19 (around 80,000 shots per day). Virginia just passed 4 million total doses this week.

Eligibility opened up even more in Hampton Roads this week, with many of the general public now eligible for their shot. A new mass vaccination center just opened Tuesday in Suffolk.

All Virginia adults will be eligible by April 18. Most of the new coronavirus cases recently have been in younger people, which are less at-risk for serious symptoms. The Virginia Department of Health is mostly looking at hospitalization and death data, which has increased slightly recently.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,434, 627,605 total), (1,381 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 16.2 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+41, 10,401 total), recent increase in reporting but much lower than this winter

Current hospitalizations (+60 patients, 1,088 total), holding around 1,000 patients, slight uptick for about a week

Testing (6.3% 7-day average of positive tests), recent trend back up (about 17K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (4,277,076 total doses, 80,544 per day on average, 1,571,239 fully vaccinated, 33.2% with at least one dose, 18.4% fully vaccinated

Local cases

Accomack: 2,727 cases, 199 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 19,745 cases, 923 hospitalized, 278 deaths (+43 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,079 cases, 55 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+6 cases)

Gloucester: 2,090 cases, 58 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 9,708 cases, 338 hospitalized, 161 deaths (+37 cases)

Isle of Wight: 2,959 cases, 137 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,318 cases, 140 hospitalized, 70 deaths (-6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 581 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 12,944 cases, 368 hospitalized, 214 deaths (+41 cases, +11 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Norfolk: 16,406 cases, 910 hospitalized, 239 deaths (+55 cases, +2 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Northampton: 771 cases, 76 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 case, -1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 818 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,449 cases, 627 hospitalized, 174 deaths (+29 cases, +3 hospitalized, + 1 death)

Southampton: 1,926 cases, 53 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+9 case)

Suffolk: 7,492 cases, 423 hospitalized, 179 deaths (+16 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 33,615 cases, 1,463 hospitalized, 368 deaths (+77 cases, +10 hospitalized, + 1 death)

Williamsburg: 707 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+8 cases)

York: 3,513 cases, 59 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+13 cases)

For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s vaccination page.