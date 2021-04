Virginia April 20 COVID-19 update: 1,236 new cases, 30 new deaths, 1K-plus still hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is still reporting relatively high COVID-19 metrics as of April 20, with 30 new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday alone.

Deaths are down significantly from earlier levels in the pandemic, but Virginia’s still reporting about 17 per day on average. With vaccinations ongoing, that number should decrease.

Cases and hospitalizations still remain quite high, though many of the new cases have been in younger people.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday that Virginians shouldn’t let their guard down quite yet, though he is expected to lift some restrictions as early as next week.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,236 , 647,111 total), 1,348 per on average

, 647,111 total), 1,348 per on average New deaths ( +30, 10,625 total)

10,625 total) Current hospitalizations ( -10 patients , 1,092 total)

, 1,092 total) Testing ( 6.1% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered ( 5,410,736 total doses, 78,077 per day on average , 2,166,158 fully vaccinated, 40.3% with at least one dose , 25.4% fully vaccinated

, , Doses distributed (5,472,815 total), 97.7% of doses received have been administered

Local cases

Accomack: 2,776 cases, 202 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 20,297 cases, 953 hospitalized, 284 deaths (+41 cases, +3 hospitalizations)

Franklin: 1121 cases, 55 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,158 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 10,064 cases, 348 hospitalized, 168 deaths (+34 cases, +3 hospitalized +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3067 cases, 142 hospitalized, 65 deaths (no change)

James City County: 4,470 cases, 143 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+4 cases)

Mathews: 593 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,473 cases, 394 hospitalized, 220 deaths (+34 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 17,039 cases, 950 hospitalized, 244 deaths (+20 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 785 cases, 78 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 866 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,722 cases, 647 hospitalized, 185 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,952 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 7,707 cases, 430 hospitalized, 182 deaths (+11 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 34,740 cases, 1,527 hospitalized, 379 deaths (+90 cases,+5 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Williamsburg: 743 cases, 27 hospitalized, 12 deaths (-6 cases, +2 hospitalized)

York: 3,619 cases, 63 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+11 cases +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)