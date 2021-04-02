Virginia April 2 COVID-19 update: Nearly 4 million vaccine shots administered in Va., 1,538 new cases reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is getting ready to hit 4 million total administered vaccine doses as health districts in Hampton Roads and across the commonwealth open up eligibility to phase 1c and the general public.

As of Friday, VDH data shows 3,957,289 total doses have been administered, and 16.6% of people are fully vaccinated. 30.9% of Virginians have at least one dose.

COVID-19 metrics again have stagnated recently, with a slight trend up in cases and hospitalizations, but those should trend back down as the general population starts to get shots. Some in the general public have already gotten invites and more are coming soon, like this Sunday for Norfolk residents and Monday for the Eastern Shore.

Gov. Northam said every Virginian 16 and older will be eligible for their shot by April 18, with many before that.

Make sure you’re pre-registered at https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/. For more information and resources visit WAVY’s vaccine page.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,538, 622,339 total), (1,468 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 17.2 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+11, 10,279 total), reported deaths down significantly after major input of past death certificates

Current hospitalizations (-1 patient, 1,045 total), recent bump back up, but trending down overall

Testing (6.2% 7-day average of positive tests), recent trend back up (about 18K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (3,957,289 total doses, 70,095 per day on average, 1,416,919 fully vaccinated, 30.9% with at least one dose, 16.6% fully vaccinated

Local cases