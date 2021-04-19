Virginia April 19 COVID-19 update: 978 new cases reported day after Va. moves into phase 2; Northam holding briefing Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported a relatively low 978 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day after vaccination eligibility opened up for everyone 16 and older statewide.

The commonwealth is still reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, though deaths have dropped considerably.

Virginia Gov. Northam is expected to address these metrics and the vaccine progress during a press conference at 2:15 p.m. Monday, but further lifting of restrictions is expected at a later date.

Virginia passed 5 million COVID-19 vaccinations last week and is administering about 80,000 per day. Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments were mostly replaced with Pfizer and Moderna shots, though Dr. Anthony Fauci says the pause on J&J shots should be lifted later this week.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +978 , 647,111 total)

, 647,111 total) New deaths ( +14, 10,595 total)

10,595 total) Current hospitalizations ( -10 patients , 1,046 total)

, 1,046 total) Testing ( 6.1% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered ( 5,345,314 total doses, 77,983 per day on average , 2,137,823 fully vaccinated, 39.9% with at least one dose , 25 % fully vaccinated

, , Doses distributed (5,472,815 total), 97.7% of doses received have been administered

