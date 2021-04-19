Virginia April 19 COVID-19 update: 978 new cases reported day after Va. moves into phase 2; Northam holding briefing Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported a relatively low 978 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day after vaccination eligibility opened up for everyone 16 and older statewide.
The commonwealth is still reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, though deaths have dropped considerably.
Virginia Gov. Northam is expected to address these metrics and the vaccine progress during a press conference at 2:15 p.m. Monday, but further lifting of restrictions is expected at a later date.
Virginia passed 5 million COVID-19 vaccinations last week and is administering about 80,000 per day. Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments were mostly replaced with Pfizer and Moderna shots, though Dr. Anthony Fauci says the pause on J&J shots should be lifted later this week.
Statewide numbers
- New cases: (+978, 647,111 total)
- New deaths (+14, 10,595 total)
- Current hospitalizations (-10 patients, 1,046 total)
- Testing (6.1% 7-day average of positive tests)
- Doses administered (5,345,314 total doses, 77,983 per day on average, 2,137,823 fully vaccinated, 39.9% with at least one dose, 25 % fully vaccinated
- Doses distributed (5,472,815 total), 97.7% of doses received have been administered
Local cases
- Accomack: 2,775 cases, 202 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+2 cases)
- Chesapeake: 20,256 cases, 950 hospitalized, 284 deaths (+24 cases, +2 hospitalizations, +1 death)
- Franklin: 1,121 cases, 55 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)
- Gloucester: 2,156 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+1 case)
- Hampton: 10,030 cases, 345 hospitalized, 167 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized +1 death)
- Isle of Wight: 3,063 cases, 142 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+6 cases, +1 death)
- James City County: 4,466 cases, 143 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+6 cases)
- Mathews: 593 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)
- Newport News: 13,439 cases, 389 hospitalized, 219 deaths (+25 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 17,019 cases, 947 hospitalized, 242 deaths (+21 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Northampton: 784 cases, 78 hospitalized, 35 deaths (no change)
- Poquoson: 864 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case)
- Portsmouth: 8,710 cases, 646 hospitalized, 185 deaths (+8 cases)
- Southampton: 1,949 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+2 cases)
- Suffolk: 7,696 cases, 430 hospitalized, 182 deaths (+8 cases, +2 deaths)
- Virginia Beach: 34,650 cases, 1,522 hospitalized, 375 deaths (+62 cases)
- Williamsburg: 749 cases, 25 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)
- York: 3,608 cases, 62 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+4 cases)