Virginia April 16 COVID-19 update: Va. passes 5 million vaccines administered, 2 million-plus fully vaccinated

Newport News Schools employees receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Courtesy: NNS)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia officially passed 5 million vaccine doses administered on Friday, just two days before all of the commonwealth was set to enter phase 2 of vaccinations (vaccines for the general public). More than 2 million are also fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 5,105,585 vaccine doses have been administered in Virginia, Virginia Department of Health data shows.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,594 , 643,220 total)

, 643,220 total) New deaths ( +20, 10,549 total)

10,549 total) Current hospitalizations ( -20 patients , 1,032 total)

, 1,032 total) Testing ( 6.1% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered ( 5,105,585 total doses, 77,755 per day on average , 2,002,007 fully vaccinated, 38.7% with at least one dose , 23.5 % fully vaccinated

, , Doses distributed (5,033,205 total), 98.8% of doses received have been administered

Nearly 40% of Virginians now have at least one dose.

Meanwhile cases are still steady around the 1,500 case per day mark, and hospitalizations have held around 1,000 patients. Deaths are down significantly from this winter, but VDH is still reporting about 14 per day on average.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,763 cases, 201 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 20,141 cases, 946 hospitalized, 282 deaths (+52 cases, +3 hospitalizations)

Franklin: 1120 cases, 55 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,148 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+5 cases)

Hampton: 9,970 cases, 342 hospitalized, 165 deaths (+18 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3045 cases, 141 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+18 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 4,444 cases, 143 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+13 cases)

Mathews: 592 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 13,347 cases, 387 hospitalized, 219 deaths (+37 cases)

Norfolk: 16,920 cases, 939 hospitalized, 241 deaths (+71 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Northampton: 781 cases, 77 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 859 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+6 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,658 cases, 643 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+23 cases, +7 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,943 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 7,664 cases, 430 hospitalized, 180 deaths (+18 cases, -1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 34,426 cases, 1,518 hospitalized, 374 deaths (+110 cases, +7 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 738 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+1 case)

York: 3,588 cases, 62 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+7 cases)

For more data, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.