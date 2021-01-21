Vidant Health, Pitt County release details on making appointments at large-scale vaccine site in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — Vidant Health and Pitt County Health Department announced they will begin scheduling appointments for eligible community members at the large-scale vaccine site at the Greenville Convention Center.

The site opens Monday, Jan. 25. Appointments are required and walk-ups and drive-thrus will not be accepted.

The vaccine site will operate seven days a week and will serve anyone in eastern North Carolina, consistent with state and federal guidelines.

Appointment information for eligible community members:

Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, community members can view appointment availability at VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate or by logging into their MyChart account.

Scheduling appointments online is the preferred, and fastest, method. If internet access is not available or special assistance is required, community members may call 252-847-8000.

Due to large call volumes, community members are encouraged to only use this number if necessary.

Appointment information for those on the Pitt County Health Department Wait List:

A majority of the appointment slots in the initial phase will be allocated for the more than 8,000 people on the Pitt County Health Department waitlist.

Those already on the health department’s waitlist will be directly contacted in the coming days and weeks by either email or phone.

Individuals who are on the waitlist are encouraged to check their email regularly and answer calls from a phone number beginning with 252-902.

The Pitt County Health Department will stop accepting new waitlist submissions effective Thursday, Jan. 21.

Community members can visit VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate to view appointment availability, stay up to date on Vidant’s vaccine efforts and sign up for email updates.