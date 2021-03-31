Vidant Health expands access to COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 16 and older

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — Starting April 1, Vidant Health is expanding residents’ access to the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 16 and older.
Residents 16 and older and schedule an appointment visiting VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate or by calling 252-847-8000.
Vidant currently offers the vaccine at a variety of locations throughout eastern North Carolina, including the Vidant/Pitt County Large-Scale Vaccine Clinic at the Greenville Convention Center. .
Health officials encourage residents to wear a mask, social distance and wash hands. Those who receive the vaccine should still practice these important safety measures.