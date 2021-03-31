Vidant Health expands access to COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 16 and older

Richard Biggs, 20, an evolutionary biology major at the University of Colorado Boulder gets his first dose of the Moderna vaccine from Dr. Laird Wolfe. Biggs is one of the first group of students in a new study to determine if the vaccine can prevent COVID-19 infection and transmission in the student population. CU Boulder students will join 12,000 other college students in the country. (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — Starting April 1, Vidant Health is expanding residents’ access to the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 16 and older.

Residents 16 and older and schedule an appointment visiting VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate or by calling 252-847-8000.

Vidant currently offers the vaccine at a variety of locations throughout eastern North Carolina, including the Vidant/Pitt County Large-Scale Vaccine Clinic at the Greenville Convention Center. .

Health officials encourage residents to wear a mask, social distance and wash hands. Those who receive the vaccine should still practice these important safety measures.