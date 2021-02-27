VDH: Virginia to offer new J&J single-dose COVID-19 vaccine next week following federal approval

This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Saturday that the new, Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine will begin being offered in the state next week.

The news comes just hours after the federal approval of the third vaccination, which, officials say, has been proven to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from the disease.

On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a new vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. The EUA allows the vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. for those 18 and older.

VDH officials say Virginia is expected to receive 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, which will be prioritized for mass vaccination clinics across the state.

An additional allotment is expected to be sent to pharmacies participating in a federal partnership to help vaccinate priority groups, such as those 65 and older, at no cost.

VDH encourages all providers who schedule vaccine appointments to advise individuals which vaccine they will receive because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine differs from those available from Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna in that it requires only one dose, rather than two.

All three vaccines have been proven to be effective at preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization and death.

