Virginia pharmacies to expand Phase 1b eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines

RICHMOND, VA. (WAVY) – In an effort to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Wednesday that it is expanding the list of individuals eligible to receive the shot.

Federal Retail Pharmacy partners will begin offering vaccines in Virginia to people in Phase 1b who are 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, as well as frontline essential workers, including:

Police, Fire, and Hazmat

Corrections and homeless shelters

Food and Agriculture (including veterinarians)

Manufacturing

Grocery stores (including farmers’ market food vendors)

Public transit (including rideshare drivers)

Mail carriers (USPS and private)

Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (including judges and public facing judicial workers)

Clergy/faith leaders

Janitorial/cleaning

This announcement follows one on Tuesday that select Virginia communities, including the Eastern Shore Health District, could move on to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The federal program currently provides the vaccine to more than 300 pharmacies across Virginia, with plans to expand, based on equitable and fair access, demand, and supply.

If you meet the current eligibility requirements, visit VaccineFinder.org to make an appointment, where available.

President Joe Biden has pledged that all U.S. adults will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

If you haven’t already, the VDH urges everyone who lives or works in Virginia to pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (TTY users dial 7-1-1).