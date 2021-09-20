VDH prepares to distribute booster shots to at-risk patients following FDA decision

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following an FDA decision not to recommend the use of COVID booster shots for the general population, the Virginia Department of Health is preparing for a more limited roll-out for at-risk groups.

An FDA advisory committee rejected widespread implementation of booster shots, saying there wasn’t yet enough data to determine whether they were necessary. The panel did, however, recommend boosters for at-risk groups, including those over the age of 65 or otherwise at high risk of severe illness.

Now, the VDH is laying the groundwork to administer those doses, pending CDC guidance. In a press release, Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said “we do not expect CDC to release recommendations before late next week at the earliest.”

More information will be available on the state’s vaccination portal once plans to administer the shots are made.