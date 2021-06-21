VDH: Nearly 150 pharmacies across Virginia to expand hours for COVID-19 vaccination

An employee of the beverage maker Suntory receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at their office building as the company began its workplace vaccination Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tokyo. Thousands of Japanese companies began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to workers and their families Monday in an employer-led drive reaching more than 13 million people that aims to rev up the nation’s slow vaccine rollout. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health say five pharmacy partners will expand their hours on certain days through July 4 to offer COVID-19 vaccination.

The plan is part of the National Vaccine Month of Action which is a collaborative effort that includes businesses, national organizations and community-based partners working together to promote vaccination.

Over 147 pharmacy locations across the state will extend their hours on certain days through July 4. Participating pharmacy partners include Albertsons, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and independent pharmacies.

The extended pharmacy hours will provide approximately 2,235 additional hours of vaccination availability, especially on Friday evenings, for residents who may have difficulty getting vaccinated during normal pharmacy hours.

Virginia has surpassed the threshold of adults who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Monday.

The latest numbers from the Virginia Department of Health show 69.9% of Virginians 18 and older have gotten at least one shot. President Joe Biden set a goal to have 70% of Americans get at least one dose by July 4.

Anyone age 12 or older can find vaccination clinics near them by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Pharmacies are included through the link to Vaccines.gov.