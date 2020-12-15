VDH hosts COVID-19 vaccine ‘community conversations’

COVID-19 Vaccine

Riverside health system received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15, 2020.

As the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine are being administered in phases across the commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Office of Health Equity (OHE) is hosting a series of informational sessions for select communities.

The ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Community Conversations’ are an opportunity to learn more about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plans.

VDH experts are scheduled to be available to address questions.

Register now at this link to join the upcoming sessions:

  • African American Community Conversation on Tuesday, December 15 at 6 p.m.
  • ** People with Disabilities Community Conversation on Wednesday, December 16 at 6 p.m.
  • Rural Community Conversation on Thursday, December 17 at 6 p.m.

** ASL services will be provided during the PWD community conversation on Dec. 16.

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

