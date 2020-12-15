As the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine are being administered in phases across the commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Office of Health Equity (OHE) is hosting a series of informational sessions for select communities.
The ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Community Conversations’ are an opportunity to learn more about the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plans.
VDH experts are scheduled to be available to address questions.
Register now at this link to join the upcoming sessions:
- African American Community Conversation on Tuesday, December 15 at 6 p.m.
- ** People with Disabilities Community Conversation on Wednesday, December 16 at 6 p.m.
- Rural Community Conversation on Thursday, December 17 at 6 p.m.
** ASL services will be provided during the PWD community conversation on Dec. 16.
Latest News
- Virginia Lottery launches 4rth annual ‘Thank A Teacher’ art contest
- VDH hosts COVID-19 vaccine ‘community conversations’
- Tijuana on track to reach 2,000 murders in 2020, slightly fewer than the previous year
- ‘Best Christmas present ever’: Virginia man reunites with biological mother after nearly 60 years
- ‘The Voice’ prepares to crown a season 19 winner