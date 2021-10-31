VDH hosting mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics across Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics across Hampton Roads for the first week of November.
The mobile clinics will begin on Nov. 3 offering free COVID-19 vaccines in a series of community sites, primarily in rural and underserved areas.
“This mobile asset is a great addition to the cadre of opportunities currently available in the region in addition to the Military Circle Mall, our neighborhood pharmacies, and local providers,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, Chief Deputy Commissioner for VDH and Acting Director for Norfolk and Portsmouth Health Districts.
The dates, times and locations of these mobile clinics for the coming week include:
- November 3, 9 am – 12:00 pm, Emily Green Shores 500 Westmoreland Ave., Portsmouth
- November 3, 3:30 – 6:30 pm, Portsmouth Health Dept. 1701 High Street, Portsmouth
- November 4, 1:00 – 6:30 pm, Franklin Workforce Development Center 100 N. College Dr., Franklin
- November 5, 10:00 am – 4 pm, Beach Grove United Methodist Church 4251 Driver Lane, Suffolk
The mobile clinics will offer the Moderna, Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and pediatric (age 5-11) vaccines when available.
