VDH adds number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by federal agencies to state dashboard

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard will now reflect new data about vaccine distribution in the state.

The dashboard will now include federal doses administered in the total number and percentage of Virginians vaccinated, as well as the number and percentage of adults vaccinated, the VDH said in a news release Wednesday.

Previously, the vaccine dashboard reported just the number of vaccines administered by the federal government in Virginia in a separate tab of the Vaccine Summary dashboard. The doses weren’t included in the total doses that were administered and percentage of the population that was vaccinated.

This means as of Wednesday, the nearly 385,000 fderal doses administered by the Department of Defense, Veterans Health Administration, Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service were added to the totals for Virginia.

In addition, the VDH added new metrics that show the number and percentage of people 18 and older who are vaccinated to the vaccine summary dashboard. That will allow Virginians to track the state’s progress toward President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults with at least a first vaccine dose by July 4.

“Virginia has made tremendous progress toward meeting its vaccination goals,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia state vaccination coordinator. “We understand the importance of complete and detailed reporting of our vaccination efforts, and we continue to seek out ways to improve the information provided to make it easy to understand where we stand.”

For more information about COVID-19 in Virginia and the commonwealth’s ongoing efforts in the pandemic, visit the VDH website.