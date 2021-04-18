VDEM to issue emergency alert message Monday morning regarding COVID-19 vaccine update

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — State health officials in Virginia are issuing an emergency alert system message Monday morning regarding the latest COVID-19 vaccine updates.
Around 10 a.m. Monday, April 19, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management will be issuing a wireless emergency alert system message letting residents know that everyone in Virginia 16 years old and above are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
So far, nearly 25% of the state population have been fully vaccinated while nearly 40% have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Virginia health officials have administered over 5.2 million COVID-19 vaccines since the beginning of the campaign.
To make sure you can get an appointment, pre-register through the Virginia vaccination portal at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682 or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682.