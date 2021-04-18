VDEM to issue emergency alert message Monday morning regarding COVID-19 vaccine update

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — State health officials in Virginia are issuing an emergency alert system message Monday morning regarding the latest COVID-19 vaccine updates.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, April 19, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management will be issuing a wireless emergency alert system message letting residents know that everyone in Virginia 16 years old and above are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, nearly 25% of the state population have been fully vaccinated while nearly 40% have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Virginia health officials have administered over 5.2 million COVID-19 vaccines since the beginning of the campaign.

To make sure you can get an appointment, pre-register through the Virginia vaccination portal at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682 or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10