VCU announces staff and students who are fully vaccinated no longer need daily health checks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University announced on Monday that students, faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are now exempt from daily health check requirements.

In addition, individuals who are vaccinated will no longer need to quarantine or participate in surveillance testing.

Earlier this year, VCU announced it would require students and staff to complete a daily health survey. They also implemented an Entry Pass that requires students and staff to complete a daily asymptomatic surveillance test in order to enter certain facilities on campus.

Students can learn how to submit their immunization records online here, and VCU employees can do it here.