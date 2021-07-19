VB health department hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, July 21

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health announced it is hosting another COVID-19 vaccination clinic at New Light Baptist Church this week.
The free clinic is on Wednesday, July 21 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the church located at 5549 Indian River Road.
All three approved vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (one dose), Moderna (first and second dose), and Pfizer (first and second dose), will be available.
Children under 18 will receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
If you plan to attend, you can schedule your appointment time at this link. Although appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will be accepted.
A new COVID-19 dashboard on the Virginia Department of Health website shows, as of July 19, 2021, 99.4% of coronavirus cases since the start of this year have been among individuals not fully vaccinated. Click here to see the data.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Vaccines for COVID-19” page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines.