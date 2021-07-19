VB health department hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, July 21

FILE – In this Friday, March 12, 2021 file photo, a nurse prepare one of the country’s first coronavirus vaccinations, using the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and provided through the global COVAX initiative, at Yaba Mainland hospital in Lagos, Nigeria. Although the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in Europe has been authorized by the continent’s drug regulatory agency, the same shot manufactured in India by the world’s biggest vaccine maker has not been given the green light. The EU regulator says the drugmaker hasn’t completed the necessary paperwork on the Indian manufacturing site, including detail on its production practices and quality control standards. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, file)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health announced it is hosting another COVID-19 vaccination clinic at New Light Baptist Church this week.

The free clinic is on Wednesday, July 21 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the church located at 5549 Indian River Road.

All three approved vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (one dose), Moderna (first and second dose), and Pfizer (first and second dose), will be available.

Children under 18 will receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

If you plan to attend, you can schedule your appointment time at this link. Although appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will be accepted.

A new COVID-19 dashboard on the Virginia Department of Health website shows, as of July 19, 2021, 99.4% of coronavirus cases since the start of this year have been among individuals not fully vaccinated. Click here to see the data.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Vaccines for COVID-19” page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines.