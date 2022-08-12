VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you need to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free clinic on Wednesday, August 17.

All vaccines, including boosters, will be available at the clinic, which is being held at New Light Baptist Church at 5549 Indian River Road from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

A second booster is now recommended for certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine at least four months ago.

Visit vaccines.gov to make an appointment. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted, the health department said.

Ages 5-17 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.