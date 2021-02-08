VB family medicine doctor asking VDH for vaccines; believes private practices should help vaccinate at-risk people

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There have been many challenges with the vaccine rollout in the commonwealth.

One of those challenges: Some family medicine doctors feel like they’ve been left out of the distribution process.

However, they believe they can effectively reach at-risk people.

Dr. Mitchell Miller with Coastal Family Practice in Virginia Beach says his practice tried to get vaccines when distribution first started. However, the Virginia Department of Health says there aren’t enough to go around.

Now, Miller is worried that this could put the health of his patients at risk.

“Right now, we feel that every day lost to vaccinate these folks puts them at risk,” said Miller.

After 39 years of practicing medicine in Hampton Roads, Miller knows his patients. That is why he is pushing to get vaccines to distribute to them.

Miller works at Coastal Family Practice in Virginia Beach. Early on in the vaccine rollout process, he says they submitted information to the health department and the CDC regarding their ability to vaccinate people properly.

“We were then advised that we would be soon receiving the vaccine, and it just did not come,” Miller said. “Right around that time, the city, our city health department in Virginia Beach announced that they would be doing all vaccinations at the Convention Center.”

That’s when he started worrying about some of his patients.

“Several of our patients who are elderly, have limited mobility or other disabilities or some complex medical issues, early on announced to us that they were not interested, willing or able to access the current system,” said Miller.

He says health officials keep telling him it’s a supply issue and he understands those constraints. That being said, he thinks some of those doses should be reserved for private practices that cater to elderly patients.

“While I absolutely commend the health department and the state for the programs they’ve rolled out under the very circumstance of limited vaccine supply, we feel that the ones who really need it the most, those patients that we know, that we can access, that want us to do this for them, are not in fact able to get to a vaccine site or access the vaccine in any other way,” Miller said.

However, Miller and at least 150 other family physicians across the state believe they can vaccinate at-risk populations quickly and safely, if they have supply.

“We feel that we can identify them, call them in, take care of them,” Miller said. “They want us to do it, they don’t want to go anywhere else and they are patiently waiting for us to be able to do this for them.”

Miller says the Virginia Academy of Family Physicians planned to meet with Dr. Danny Avula, head of the vaccine distribution program in Virginia, Monday night.

Miller says private practices do not profit off of vaccine distribution. If there are any fees, they would just be for administrative purposes and likely would be covered by insurance.