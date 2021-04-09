VB Convention Center allowing walk-up vaccine registration starting next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Convention Center vaccination site will start allowing people to schedule an appointment in-person onsite.

The walk-up option is available to those who live and work in Virginia Beach, the city wrote in a news release Friday.

Teenagers who are 16 and 17 still need a parent or guardian with them to receive the vaccine. They are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Walk-up registration will start Monday and be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following days:

Monday, April 12 and 19

Wednesday, April 14 and 21

Thursday, April 15 and 22

There will be a limited number of same-day vaccine appointments available for those who walk up, according to Emergency Medical Services Chief and Incident Commander for the vaccination clinic Ed Brazle.

Officials still recommend people schedule appointments through the CDC’s Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). The new link to access that system will be available no later than Monday morning.

“We’re continually looking for ways to make it easier for people to get a shot. Now that the supply has improved, we want to offer walk-up registration, not only to simplify the process for folks who have been struggling with registration because of problems with technology or access to the Internet, but to make it convenient for people to just stop by and get vaccinated,” said Brazle. “The slots for walk-up registrants will be available on a first come, first served basis, however, anyone who comes in to schedule an appointment will, at minimum, be scheduled for another clinic if a same-day vaccination is not available.”