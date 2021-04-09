Vaccines available Saturday at Ivy Baptist Church in Newport News, more available in Hampton, Norfolk

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Ivy Baptist Church is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.

Anyone is encouraged to sign up and many appointment times were still available as of Friday morning. The clinic at 50 Maple Ave. is administering the Pfizer two-dose vaccine (for people 16-plus).

It’s going on from 8 a.m. to noon and is for first doses only.

For more information and to schedule your appointment, click here.

There were also appointments available for Moderna vaccines (for people 18-plus) at the Hampton Convention Center for Friday April 9, and Wednesday, April 14, and for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (18-plus) on Thursday April 15. For more information and to sign up, click here.

The FEMA vaccination site in Norfolk (Pfizer) is also accepting walk-up vaccinations.

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

