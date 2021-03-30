Vaccine trial studying Pfizer’s impact on children, minorities still underway in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As more and more shots get into arms, health experts are closely monitoring how the covid 19 vaccines affect children and minorities.

WAVY News 10’s Don Roberts met with a researcher and one family that checks both boxes.

“Every day, as part of my work, I deliver anesthesia and place breathing tubes in people. I manage ventilators. I take care of critically ill,” Lukethia Bastardi said.

Bastardi is a certified registered nurse anesthetist — and also a mother. She’s participating in the Pfizervaccine trial at the Virginia Research Center in Richmond.

“I think the toughest part for me is the fear I’m going to make my family sick,” she said.

Bastardi said three extended family members have died after contracting COVID-19. Thankfully, her immediate family that lives in the Richmond area is healthy.

“I think, at times, [it] can be more difficult to recruit minorities into these kinds of studies, and so we wanted to make sure we were helping to contribute to that representation,” Anthony Bastardi said.

So, do the family members feel like they are guinea pigs in vaccine research?

“At first I was a little bit unsure, but, both of my parents didn’t really have any concerns about it… I’m not really scared or anything,” said Zoe Bastardi.

“I’m hoping, with the vaccine, next school year we’ll be able to go in-person,” said Anthony Bastardi IV.

Dr. Aaron Hartman, with the Virginia Research Center, said the vaccine appears to be very safe based on data already collected.

“But if you look at over a hundred million doses being given of this, if you look at 15-plus percentage of the population in America getting this, you look at over 50% of the population in the UK already getting the vaccine, it appears to be very, very safe,” Hartman said.

The virginia research center continues to accept families, especially minorities.

If you’d like to participate in current and upcoming trials with the Virginia Research Center, call 1-804-893-2273

You can also visit Virginia Research Center online.