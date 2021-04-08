Vaccine appointments available for those 18+ at Hampton Roads Convention Center

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Anyone 18 and older can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at three upcoming clinics at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

According to the City of Hampton, the clinics will be Friday, April 9, as well as April 14 and 15.

The clinics are run by Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula, which is a regional effort between hospital systems, the Virginia Health Department and six localities.

“Residents are urged to get vaccinated as more transmissible and more serious strains of the virus are causing Covid-19 surges in the Midwest and Northeast, as well as in many other countries,” the city said.

Click here to reserve an appointment for Friday’s clinic.

Here’s information and registration details for all upcoming clinics: