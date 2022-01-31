Vaccination requirements nixed for students at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia Tech President Tim Sands has penned a letter to the university community to announce that, effective immediately, Virginia Tech will no longer require students to be vaccinated.

This announcement stems from a legal opinion issued last week by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares that concerns vaccine requirements to reverse the preceding attorney general’s opinion upon which the university’s vaccine policy was based.

Federal regulations may still require students who work in specific settings to be vaccinated, receive boosters and upload their health information.

In the letter, which can be viewed by clicking here, Sands continues to encourage the Virginia Tech community to get vaccinated, as well as get a booster shot when eligible and report those vaccine updates to the university.

Sands also said that Virginia Tech will discontinue mandatory testing for students but will continue to provide voluntary testing and encourage students to get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19.