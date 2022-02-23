Vaccination center at Military Circle Mall changing operating schedule beginning Feb. 28

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Community Vaccination Center at Military Circle Mall is set to change its operating schedule starting Feb. 28.

The CVC will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sundays and Mondays during the month of March until further notice.

All COVID-19 vaccinations, pediatric and adult, will continue to be offered at the MCM. The vaccine at this site remains free to the public and is open to those working or living in other jurisdictions including those traveling from other states.



The facility has provided over 47,000 vaccinations since it opened on Oct. 9.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.