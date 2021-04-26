Vaccinated? White Castle, others have freebies for you

An exterior view of a White Castle restaurant, April 12, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — White Castle is giving a free dessert-on-a-stick to anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine “to celebrate customer vaccinations and the promise of brighter days ahead,” the company has announced.

Through May 31, anyone with proof of vaccination can get one of four versions of the dessert on a stick: Gooey Buttercake-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Brownie-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake-on-a-Stick and, as of earlier this month, its Birthday Cake-on-a-Stick to mark the burger chain’s 100th birthday this year. No purchase is necessary.

✅COVID-19 Vaccine

✅Free Dessert On-A-Stick



Show your proof of your COVID-19 vaccination for a FREE Dessert On-A-Stick at your local White Castle!!https://t.co/wLQ7jWpCPB pic.twitter.com/YwrlSF1LTE — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) April 22, 2021

“This ‘vax for snacks’ effort is just another way to support our communities as we make our way through this pandemic,” Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle, said in a statement. “Our desire is for all of our friends, neighbors and Cravers near and far to enjoy good health. For those getting vaccinated we are here to celebrate with you!”

White Castle is the latest company to reward people for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut every day through the end of the year if you take your vaccination card to any of its U.S. locations, the company said in a press release. The card must show one or two shots of any COVID-19 vaccine for the offer, which must be redeemed in-store.

Budweiser is giving a free beer to anyone 21 years old and up. The offer is good through May 16, or while supplies last, to those who provide proof of vaccination on ABeerOnBud.com, though they have to first register at the company’s mycooler.com website.

And to protect your vaccination card, Staples and Office Depot are offering to laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination cards for free.

A couple of deals are for folks in New York City only. Nathan’s Famous in Coney Island will give you a free hot dog with your vaccination card on the same day you get vaccinated, while Junior’s Restaurant is giving away a free mini cheesecake through Memorial Day to anyone who shows their vaccine card at their landmark restaurant in downtown Brooklyn.