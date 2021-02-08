Vaccinate Virginia: A virtual town hall answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

Watch live on WAVY News 10 on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

On air and online from 7 to 8 p.m.

Followed by an online special from 8 to 8:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed across the state. You may be wondering, “When will I be able to vaccinate myself and my family?”

The Virginia Department of Health and medical experts from across the state will participate in a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 10 hosted by 8News anchor Juan Conde. It will be carried live on WAVY News 10 and WAVY.com from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., followed by an extended online discussion until 8:30 p.m.

The panelists will provide answers to and direction on Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine, distribution, myths and misinformation, registration response, guidance on health care, financial, educational and outreach resources.

FOLLOW THE CONVERSATION

See the questions people are asking and follow the conversation on social media. Search for #VaccinateVirginia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

THE MEDICAL EXPERTS

Dr. Laurie Archbald-Pannone, Geriatrics and Palliative Care UVA Health

Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator

Dr. Cecilia Barbosa, Chair of the Health Committee for the Virginia Latino Advisory Board

Dr. Cheryl Ivey Green, Vice Chair, Virginia African American Advisory Board

Professor Cynthia Morrow, Director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts

Dr. Norm Oliver, State Health Commissioner, Virginia Department of Health

Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity serving the Biden Administration

Dr. Robert Winn, Director of VCU Massey Cancer Center