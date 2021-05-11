Va. vaccine coordinator to join clergy for ‘Get Out the Vaccine’ update Tuesday

Henrico County Health Districts Director Dr. Danny Avula, gestures during a news conference at the Government Center Thursday April 2, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Avula gave an update on the Canterbury Rehabilitation Center COVID-19 cases and deaths. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia vaccination coordinator Dr. Danny Avula will join Hampton Roads clergy members via Zoom on Tuesday to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The meeting will start at 10 a.m.. and advanced registration is required here. Guests are asked to sign in at 9:45 a.m.

It comes a day after the FDA authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12. The vaccine was previously authorized for those as young as 16.

More than 3 million Virginians are now fully vaccinated, more than a third of the population, but demand for the vaccine has fallen some.

For more information on today’s stream, call 757-287-0277.