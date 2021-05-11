Va. vaccine coordinator to join clergy for ‘Get Out the Vaccine’ update Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia vaccination coordinator Dr. Danny Avula will join Hampton Roads clergy members via Zoom on Tuesday to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The meeting will start at 10 a.m.. and advanced registration is required here. Guests are asked to sign in at 9:45 a.m.
It comes a day after the FDA authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12. The vaccine was previously authorized for those as young as 16.
More than 3 million Virginians are now fully vaccinated, more than a third of the population, but demand for the vaccine has fallen some.
For more information on today’s stream, call 757-287-0277.