VA receives 200K COVID-19 vaccine doses to administer to veterans, employees

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Officials say the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care facilities are receiving 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week to administer to veterans and employees.

The one-time supplemental allocation of Moderna doses is from the Department of Health and Human Services.

This distribution is in addition to VA’s normally scheduled delivery of about 125,000 doses of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines each week.

“In accordance to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s phased allocation considerations, VA has worked diligently to offer and administer the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible to Veterans who receive care at VA,” said Acting VA Under Secretary for Health, Richard Stone, M.D.

“The additional doses will help us to continue reaching our Veterans at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 during this period of limited supply,” Stone continued.

The VA is currently providing vaccines at more than 215 sites nationally and is reaching out to veterans who are currently eligible for vaccination.

As of Feb. 10, VA has administered at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine collectively to 1,047,187 veterans, employees, and federal partners.

The VA’s goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans who are enrolled and eligible to receive VA health care.

Veterans who are not enrolled can learn about eligibility, and those who qualify may apply for enrollment.