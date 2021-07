Va. July 28 COVID-19 update: Virginia reports 1,000-plus new cases for first time since April

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since April on Wednesday, a day after the Centers for Disease Control recommended mask wearing even for vaccinated people in areas with high community virus spread.

The latest CDC dashboard data shows Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Newport News and Chesapeake all have high levels of community transmission. Hampton is at substantial risk and Norfolk is at moderate.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased again up to 448 patients. Hospitalizations have been steadily trending up since going down to about 200 patients earlier this month.

Deaths are still relatively low, at about 4 reported per day, but now more cases could mean higher levels of deaths in the future. Nearly all hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people, health officials say.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 1,087, 692,105 total)

1,087, 692,105 total) New Deaths (+9, 11,522 total)

11,522 total) Current Hospitalizations (+18 patients, 448 total currently)

Vaccine doses administered: percent of population with at least one dose: 59.8% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.7% percent of population fully vaccinated: 53.7% (4,581,600) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 64.7%



Local Cases