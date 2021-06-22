Va. first lady Pam Northam visiting center in Hampton that offers free child care for vaccinated people

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia first lady Pam Northam is set to travel to Hampton on Tuesday to promote a free child care initiative as part of President Biden’s National Month of Action for vaccinations.

The White House said Tuesday it will likely miss the goal of having at least 70% of American adults with at least one dose by July 4. However the Biden administration hopes the initiative, which brings together national organizations and local partners such as faith-based groups, will continue to help encourage people to get vaccinated.

Northam’s visit to Childtime of Hampton comes a day after Virginia announced it had reached Biden’s vaccination goal. It was the 16th state to do so.

Childtime is offering free child care for people getting the COVID-19 vaccine or recovering from any side effects of the vaccine.

Northam is expected to tour the center around 3 p.m. Look for live coverage from WAVY.