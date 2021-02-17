US Sen. Mark Warner visits Norfolk vaccination site

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — United States Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) toured Norfolk Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination site with Mayor Kenny Alexander Wednesday morning.

The senator thanked doctors, nurses and healthcare workers. Then 10 On Your Side spoke with Mayor Alexander about the city’s needs going forward.

Norfolk currently receives 2,700 doses of vaccine each week. During Warner’s visit, Alexander said they could handle many more doses — and they need them.

“Not all of those doses are going into the arms of Norfolk residents because Norfolk is a huge employment hub,” explained the mayor. “So part of the concern we have is when the state looks at allocating additional doses, I hope they will take into consideration that Norfolk is an employment center. We’re the epicenter of culture and entertainment, financial, medical, higher education. All of those assets are here. We are happy to have them here, however, that’s not factored into the 2,700 doses that we’re currently receiving.”

Alexander also asked for more federal funding from the next COVID-19 relief bill. Alexander said the money is needed for local governments so they can continue the operations, functions and duties of the city.

Warner said help is on the way and he anticipates the next relief bill will pass by mid-March.

“What is also included in the next package is a substantial amount of money for state and local government assistance,” said Warner. “We’ve seen about a million state and local employees laid off over the past four months across the country. And I know what a great job the city is doing and the mayor is doing and we know you need some additional assistance. “

When it comes to vaccine supply, Warner said current restraints are production-related at the pharmaceutical companies. He hopes the supply will greatly increase when the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines become available.