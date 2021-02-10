Uber announces partnership with Walgreens to provide access to COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this May 15, 2020 file photo, an Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Chicago. Uber’s food delivery business brought in more money during the third quarter than its signature rides business. It was a sign of how much consumer behavior has changed, and how far the company has adapted, since the pandemic struck. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

CHICAGO (WAVY/NEXSTAR) – Walgreens and Uber announced they are partnering to provide free rides to people receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.

Tuesday’s announcement unveiled a new effort designed to connect available vaccines to eligible individuals, such as senior citizens who can’t get easy access to transportation.

“By combining Walgreens deep experience in community care with Uber’s transportation technology and logistics expertise, we will take bold action to address vaccine access and hesitancy among those hit hardest by the pandemic,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens.

In December, Uber committed 10 million free rides across the country to bring people to the COVID-19 vaccine at their local Walgreens or remote vaccination sites.

“Transportation should never be a barrier to health care,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO.

Walgreens and Uber plan to roll out several initiatives over the coming months as vaccines become available for mass distribution including:

Free transportation to Walgreens stores and offsite vaccine clinics as part of a larger commitment by Uber to provide up to 10 million free or discounted rides to vaccinations. Pilot transportation programs will begin in cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and El Paso.

One-click access to pre-schedule rides on Uber when a Walgreens vaccination appointment is made. *After appointments are confirmed, patients will receive also an email extending the offer to schedule a ride.

New in-app features designed to more seamlessly connect people, including active drivers, delivery people, and freight carriers using Uber, Uber Eats or Uber Freight, with vaccines when become more readily available.

Discussions underway for a new educational program with the Chicago Urban League to address vaccine hesitancy.

Starting Feb. 9, people 65 and older and health care workers could begin scheduling an online appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at certain stores in 17 states, including North Carolina. The vaccinations will be administered beginning Friday, Feb. 12.

Appointments can be made at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine

Walgreens says they are receiving 180,000 doses from the federal government next week.

10 On Your Side called the stores in our viewing area and found Elizabeth City, Edenton and Kitty Hawk locations will have vaccine. The store in Kill Devils Hills does not expect to get a supply until later.

The vaccines will be administered by appointment only.

The ride share company Lyft also announced in December that it will provide 60 million rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites in at-risk, low-income, and uninsured communities.