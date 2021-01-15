Three Rivers Health District opens COVID-19 vaccine to phase 1b recipients in Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck

A medical worker holding a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and a syringe during mass vaccination starts in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Authorities started to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning Monday, the Three Rivers Health District will administer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for phase 1b priority groups in the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.

The first phase 1b closed “point of dispensing” (POD) is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19. Several more will be scheduled weekly for phase 1a and phase 1b.

These are not public events.

To verify eligibility, those participating will need to bring a personal form of identification such as a driver’s license, and may also be asked to show proof of qualification such as a work ID.

Essential employees will be scheduled through their employers. Vaccination planning teams are reaching out to coordinate with employers in phase 1b.

Individuals 65 years and older and those 16-64 years with high-risk medical conditions should contact their primary care physician if they are affiliated with a health care system such as Riverside or Bon Secours.

If their primary care physician is not affiliated with a health care system, call the Three Rivers Health District COVID 19 Resource Center at 804-824-2733 to request an appointment.

Phase 1b includes:

Police, Fire, and Hazmat

Corrections and homeless shelter workers

Childcare/K-12 Teachers/Staff

Food and Agriculture (including Veterinarians)

Manufacturing

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Mail carriers (USPS and private)

Officials needed to maintain continuity of government

Anyone age 65 and older

Individuals 16-64 years with high-risk medical conditions

“This safe and effective vaccine is an important step that will provide increased opportunity to protect the most vulnerable members of the community,” said Dr. Richard Williams, MD, MPH Health Director for Three Rivers Health District.

“While the vaccine provides hope on the horizon, it will still be months before the vaccine is widely available publicly. It’s important to remember we are still very much in the trenches of this pandemic and we must continue to adhere to COVID-19 prevention practices.”

The Three Rivers Health District covers 10 counties in Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula regions including Gloucester, Mathews, and Middlesex County.

Last week, 11 health districts began phase 1b vaccinations that were mostly in western and northern Virginia.

Earlier this week, the Eastern Shore Health District (ESHD) expanded the COVID-19 vaccination to include those who are in phase 1b.

As the availability of the vaccine increases, Virginia will move to the other phases and health officials said in a statement released that all areas of the Commonwealth are expected to move to phase 1b before the end of January.

Once the vaccine is rolled out to the general public, distribution is expected to be similar to the flu vaccine, according to a statement released Friday by Three Rivers.

