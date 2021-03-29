Three Rivers Health District expands COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1c

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health’s Three Rivers Health District (TRHD) announced it is beginning to vaccinate essential workers in Phase 1c beginning March 29.

TRHD covers 10 counties in Virginia’s Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula regions.

Anyone in Phases 1a and 1b who registered to receive the vaccine will continue to be prioritized, the health department said in a news release.

Phase 1a of vaccination includes health care personnel and those in long-term care facilities. Phase 1b includes those 65 and older, frontline essential workers and people age 16 to 64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at increased risk of severe illness. Phase 1c includes other essential workers in energy, water, wastewater and waste removal, housing and construction, food service, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher learning, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services, public safety and public health.

“We are excited about the progress we have made in vaccinations in our community so far”, said Dr. Richard Williams, MD, MPH health director for Three Rivers Health District, “We look forward to expanding vaccination opportunities to more of the essential workers who have been waiting their turn.”

To pre-register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). You will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

A couple weeks ago, the Virginia Department of Health said it was moving to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations on the Eastern Shore.

“Before moving to 1c, local health departments must have made strong efforts to reach all those eligible in 1a and 1b populations, particularly communities that have been disproportionately impacted, such as communities of color. Local health departments also must consider whether demand for vaccine has decreased among 1a and 1b populations,” VDH said.

On Friday, State vaccination coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said he expects Virginia will meet President Joe Biden’s goal of making all adults eligible for a vaccine by May 1.

