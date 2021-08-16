Thomas Nelson Community College to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at campuses

Andres Veloso, 12, gets the first dose of the Pzifer COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Miami. Florida is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Thomas Nelson Community College (TNCC), in partnership with Riverside Health System, is offering free COVID-19 clinics this week.

The clinics are open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. While pre-registration is encouraged, local health officials say walk-ins are also welcomed.

Each clinic will have a single-dose vaccine and a two-dose vaccine available, but availability on-site will depend on the supply.

Hampton campus

Tuesday, Aug. 17

3 – 6:30 p.m.

Hampton III Building, Room 746 (525 Butler Farm Rd.)

Register HERE

Historic Triangle campus in Williamsburg

Wednesday, Aug. 18

3 – 6:30 p.m.

First Floor, Room 101 (4601 Opportunity Way)

Register HERE