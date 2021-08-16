Thomas Nelson Community College to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at campuses

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Thomas Nelson Community College (TNCC), in partnership with Riverside Health System, is offering free COVID-19 clinics this week.
The clinics are open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. While pre-registration is encouraged, local health officials say walk-ins are also welcomed.
Each clinic will have a single-dose vaccine and a two-dose vaccine available, but availability on-site will depend on the supply.
Hampton campus
Tuesday, Aug. 17
3 – 6:30 p.m.
Hampton III Building, Room 746 (525 Butler Farm Rd.)
Register HERE
Historic Triangle campus in Williamsburg
Wednesday, Aug. 18
3 – 6:30 p.m.
First Floor, Room 101 (4601 Opportunity Way)
Register HERE
