The latest: Some Hampton Roads pharmacies and their customers await COVID-19 vaccine delivery this week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This will be catch-up week for Virginia and many other states to get vaccines out.

It comes after delays from last week’s bad weather.

10 On Your Side has the latest on this week’s vaccine efforts.

Other pharmacies are joining CVS this week to start COVID-19 vaccination efforts, including Walgreens, Walmart, Food Lion, Kroger, and Harris Teeter.

Last week, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, said those pharmacy chains, as well as some other independent pharmacies, would join this week.

Avula said the new pharmacies on the roster were expected to split the 26,000 additional doses being sent the week of Feb. 21 — this week — to the state as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. CVS will continue administering its allocated 26,000 doses a week.

As 10 On Your Side was working this story Monday, we saw some logistics for getting the vaccine into arms at some stores are still being worked out. A search for appointments in the region on Walgreen’s website Monday came up empty-handed. Other companies, such as Walmart, also list some local stores that will administer the vaccine, but say the vaccine isn’t available yet under the scheduling page.

Some stores, like a Kroger in Portsmouth, still aren’t sure exactly when they’ll receive doses.

Walgreens

This week, Walgreens announced it would start vaccinating eligible residents in Virginia.

Walgreens said Monday the company will receive more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses along with support for vaccine administration in 23 states. That includes 3,510 doses in Virginia, according to a breakdown of doses by state on the Walgreens website.

Vaccination appointments for Virginians open Tuesday and the vaccinations themselves will begin Wednesday.

On Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth, the Walgreens said they are expecting the vaccine, but details have yet to be worked out.

The best advice for getting an appointment is to poke around the Walgreens and Kroger websites.

Eligible individuals can make appointments for both doses at the same time on the Walgreens scheduling page.

Customers can also sign up to receive alerts about available vaccine appointments here.

The Virginia Department of Health also announced Monday that Walgreens had added seven new stores in the state for drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The full list of testing locations and information on how to get an appointment can be found on the Walgreens testing homepage.

Kroger

Up the street from the Walgreens, the Frederick Boulevard Kroger actually had about 100 doses a few weeks ago, but does not know when the next shipment will come in.

Kroger shopper Greg Taylor was delighted with the news that he can get his vaccination where he shops almost every day.

“I come here at least three times a week… No, I haven’t heard anything about signing up for the vaccine until right now,” he said.

Theresa Savage also shops at Kroger every morning.

“I haven’t thought about getting vaccinated. I haven’t registered for it yet, but if it is going to be here at Kroger, that is great,” she said.

Portsmouth resident and Kroger shopper Alice Butler says having multiple pharmacies offering the vaccine makes access easy for her.

“It’s more convenient to have it in the Kroger, and I’m also a patron of Walgreens. I shop at Kroger on a regular basis. It makes getting the vaccine accessible, and it is as easy as the flu shots,” she said.

Walmart

Walmart now also lists four local stores on its COVID-19 vaccine availability map, but when you go to the scheduling pages for Walmart and Sam’s Club, it shows that the vaccine is not available yet.

The stores listed on the vaccine pages for Walmart and Sam’s Club include:

YORKTOWN: Walmart at 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway 23693

NEWPORT NEWS: Walmart at 6111 Jefferson Avenue 23605

SUFFOLK: 1200 N. Main Street 23434

FRANKLIN: 1500 Armory Drive 23851

10 On Your Side has reached out via email to Walmart to ask when the vaccine scheduling option will be open at these local stores.

The full list of federal pharmacy partners listed for Virginia now include: