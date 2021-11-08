TCC Virginia Beach Campus offering free COVID-19 vaccines

A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Tidewater Community College Virginia Beach campus will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday.

The vaccines will be given from 1-5 p.m. at the student center, located at 1700 College Crescent.

The pediatric version of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be available, however, all three types of adult vaccines will be offered. Booster shots and initial doses

Participants should bring their vaccine cards if applicable.

Click here for more information on the clinic.

