TCC Virginia Beach Campus offering free COVID-19 vaccines

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Tidewater Community College Virginia Beach campus will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday.
The vaccines will be given from 1-5 p.m. at the student center, located at 1700 College Crescent.
The pediatric version of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be available, however, all three types of adult vaccines will be offered. Booster shots and initial doses
Participants should bring their vaccine cards if applicable.
