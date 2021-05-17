Target no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers, employees to wear masks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Target is no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear masks in its stores.

It comes after the CDC updated its guidance for fully vaccinated people last week. The CDC only recommends masks for the fully vaccinated going forward in places such as public transportation and health care settings.

Target says face coverings will only be required in places where it’s mandatory by local ordinances. Some stores such as Walmart and Trader Joe’s have ended their mask requirements for fully vaccinated people, but some such as Kroger, Home Depot and Starbucks are keeping theirs for now.

“Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores,” Target said in a statement.

Target is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations at nearly all of its CVS at Target locations, and it’s providing paid time for hourly employees to get vaccines.