Suffolk schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 5-11

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Schools has planned three COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 this month.
The students will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved for use in children.
The clinics will be held:
- Friday, Nov. 19, 4-7 p.m. at Creekside Elementary
- Monday, Nov. 22, 4-7 p.m. at Mack Benn, Jr Elementary
- Tuesday, Nov. 23, 5-7:30 p.m. at Southwestern Elementary
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Vaccines may be available to those over the age of 12, as well.
Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is encouraged. A link to register will be available in the week ahead of each clinic.
Children who aren’t enrolled at the location where the clinic is being held will need to arrive at 4:30 p.m. or later to allow for afternoon dismissal traffic to clear.
Families should print and bring a completed consent form with their child to the vaccine clinic.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.