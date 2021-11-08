Suffolk schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 5-11

FILE – A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Health officials say they have more evidence that vaccinations can offer better protection against COVID-19 than natural immunity from a prior infection. A new study released Friday, Oct. 29, found that unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier were 5 times more likely to get COVID months than fully vaccinated people who did not have a prior infection. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Schools has planned three COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 this month.

The students will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved for use in children.

The clinics will be held:

Friday, Nov. 19, 4-7 p.m. at Creekside Elementary

Monday, Nov. 22, 4-7 p.m. at Mack Benn, Jr Elementary

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 5-7:30 p.m. at Southwestern Elementary

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Vaccines may be available to those over the age of 12, as well.

Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is encouraged. A link to register will be available in the week ahead of each clinic.

Children who aren’t enrolled at the location where the clinic is being held will need to arrive at 4:30 p.m. or later to allow for afternoon dismissal traffic to clear.

Families should print and bring a completed consent form with their child to the vaccine clinic.