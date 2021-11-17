Suffolk Family YMCA hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids between 5 and 11 Wednesday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Family YMCA is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday for children between the ages of 5 and 11.
The vaccine clinic will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m., at the Suffolk Family YMCA which is located at 2769 Godwin Boulevard.
The clinic, in partnership with Hampton University, will be offering the Pfizer vaccine.
