Students, families line up for COVID-19 vaccine at Hampton High School

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton students and families got a chance to start the vaccination process at a

clinic at Hampton High School Saturday morning.



Students 5 and up could get the Pfizer vaccine, family members 18 and older could opt to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.



Tiffany Speight, a Hampton parent, tells 10 On Your Side the vaccine is very important to her and her family. Her 8- year- old, Edward Speight Jr is the last to get vaccinated.



With the surge in cases and the omicron variant, she says now is the time to make sure her son is protected against serious illness. “It’s important that we protect ourselves.”

She says the district made it convenient to get the shot, over the weekend.



“If he has a reaction or anything like that, I could watch him over the weekend before I send him back to school.”

She is also keeping an eye on the COVID-19 numbers just in case her son’s school switch back to online classes. Her family converted their dining room into a class.



“I hope they don’t have to go back virtual, but if they do, I understand just because it’s just to keep everybody safe.”

“Hopefully, when he is fully vaccinated, he can get back to doing the activities he loves.My kids want to get back into sports, you know, hanging out with their friends without being vaccinated, it’s really kind of hard to do that.”

Until then, she hopes folks start taking the virus more seriously.

“We are in a time where we need to make sure we are safe and protecting one another.”

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.