Statewide vaccination registration system to launch next week in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is getting ready to a launch its centralized COVID-19 vaccination website next week to handle registration for everyone statewide.

So far, the registration process has been handled by local health districts, but things were not uniform across the board. Some districts had the resources to make things work better, while others struggled with lack of staffing and working around residents’ lack of internet access.

In preparation for the switch to the state program, VDH has directed local districts to close their vaccination pre-registration forms at 5 p.m. Friday night. Pre-registration will be down as the existing waiting list is imported into Virginia’s new system, but registration is expected to resume on Tuesday, Feb. 16 on the state website.

“Anyone who has previously filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district, will be automatically imported into the new statewide system. Individuals will maintain their current status in the queue,” VDH said Friday.

The best way to make sure you can get your shot going forward is to make sure you’re pre-registered at the state level. However if you’re trying to get a vaccine at CVS you’ll need to keep checking their website each day, as they don’t have a waitlist system currently.

