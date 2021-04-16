St. Mark church partners with Hampton University for Pfizer vaccine, testing clinic Saturday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Portsmouth and Hampton University are pairing up to hold a COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic Saturday.

The clinic will be for those over the age of 16.

It will administer up to 2,000 free first and second doses.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, located at 2714 Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth.

To register for the vaccine clinic, visit the St. Mark website.

No appointment is needed for COVID-19 testing, which will be offered by the new, state-of-the-art Hampton University Mobile Health Unit.

Those who want to be tested need bring a valid form of identification and give their phone number, home address, and email address. The test results will be sent to them within 72 hours.

The church and St. Mark will also be joined by Hampton University Cancer Research Center (HUCRC), Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute (HUPTI), and Hampton University staff members.

The latest data shows African Americans have died from COVID-19 at almost three times the rate of white Americans, according to Hampton University. African Americans are also more likely to develop and die from cancers than other racial or ethnic populations.

According to a Hampton University news release, African Americans are impacted by COVID-19 at a disproportionate rate. There’s also vaccine hesitancy among minority communities due to a shared historical distrust of science and government.

“Hampton University has the financing, capacity, and knowledge through our subject matter experts in our Schools of Nursing, Pharmacy, Science, Physical Therapy and the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute to help fight this terrible virus,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University president. “Hampton University is uniquely qualified and prepared to deliver this much-needed life-saving service to our underserved communities.”